Delhi-NCR's COVID-19 network prevalence growth likely slowed: survey

In what may be a bit of first good news amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR this April, the latest LocalCircles survey on COVID network prevalence concluded on April 23, 2022, has indicated that the week-over-week growth of COVID in Delhi-NCR amongst local social networks may be slowing.

Delhi reported over 1,000 cases on April 22 with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.82 per cent. The NCR cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also reported over 500 cases cumulatively.

The survey has found that while COVID is still rising in Delhi-NCR, its prevalence amongst local social networks has increased by 60 per cent in the last week after a 100 per cent increase the previous week. This LocalCircles survey, which has received inputs from 10,322 residents located in districts of Delhi and NCR, included 64 per cent of men and 36 per cent of women.

It further added that the network prevalence of COVID in Delhi-NCR grew from 3 per cent of people having 1 or more positive cases (15 day period) in close local networks on April 2 to 31 per cent now having 1 or more positives. The number has risen from 3 per cent on April 2 to 9 per cent on April 9, to 19 per cent on April 16 and now to 31 per cent on April 23.

With cases rising, the three State Governments — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — have issued guidelines to be followed in schools on the demand of the public and experts, to bring back the mask mandates that they had removed effective April 1, 2020.

When asked "How many individuals (including children) do you have in your close social network (family, friends, neighbours, colleagues) in Delhi-NCR that have had COVID in the last 15 days," 52 per cent of Delhi residents said "No one in the last 15 days". Moreover, 5 per cent of respondents said "More than 10", 4 per cent said "6-10", 9 per cent said "3-5", and 13 per cent said "1 or 2".

The survey also indicated that 31 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR said that they have 1 or more individuals in their close social network who has had COVID in the last 15 days.

However, with the mask mandate back and its compliance by people is likely slowing the COVID-19 transmission, it must be noted that the spread in local social networks in Delhi-NCR is slowing, revealed the survey.

The survey noted that 9 per cent of respondents have said that they know of 6 individuals impacted with COVID in the last 15 days. Out of this 9 per cent, 5 per cent of respondents said that they know over 10 individuals who have gotten infected with COVID in the last 15 days.

Overall, 31 per cent of residents of Delhi-NCR stated that they have 1 or more individuals in their close social network who has had COVID in the last 15 days as compared to the 19 per cent who said this in April 16. This is a 60 per cent weekly increase in network prevalence, revealed the survey, adding that it indicates that COVID is slowing as a 100 per cent increase was found in weekly network prevalence during the previous week.