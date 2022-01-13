Delhi sees record 28,867 COVID cases in last 24 hrs; positivity rate rises to 29.21%

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; highest ever single-day rise since the pandemic began. The positivity rate has jumped to 29.21%.

With today's additions, Delhi's caseload has now reached 16,46,583.

Along with that, the national capital also reported 31 deaths and 22,121 recoveries today according to the data shared by the State Health Ministry of Delhi.

Delhi conducted 98832 tests on Thursday, the data added.

The tally of total COVID-19 patients currently in home isolation stands at 623324, while those admitted to hospitals are 2369 in strength as of today. 98 patients are on ventilators.

In total, 80417 RT-PCR tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours; the government data stated. Over 33847240 tests have been done in total so far.

163851 people have been inoculated in the last 24 hours.

The strength of COVID-19 positive cases from Delhi stands at 2080. In this regard 15433 beds are dedicated in hospitals.

Delhi now has 23997 containment zones. The cumulative strength of positive COVID-19 cases is now 94160.

Yesterday Delhi reported a rise of over 27,000 COVID-19 cases, the second-highest single-day tally so far. With 27,561 more cases, Delhi's caseload reached 16,17,716, while the positivity rate jumped to 26.22 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin data.



