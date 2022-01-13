Yezdi motorcycles return to India with launch of Scrambler, Adventure & Roadster

Classic Legends, a unit owned by Mahindra Group, on Thursday has revived the OG two-wheeler brand Yezdi with the launch of three new models-Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Adventure-in India.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, in a tweet, shared a picture that shows Jawa and Yezdi dealerships side by side and said, “Long lost brothers. Reunited…"

Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder of Classic Legends, said, “Being a motorcyclist myself, this is a moment of catharsis. As custodians of the brand, we made sure that we preserve and celebrate Yezdi’s and the Yezdi rider’s essence in these new avatars.

The Czech brand Yezdi is the third brand to be revived by the Classic Legends after it brought back Jawa and BSA to India. Yezdi used to sell motorcycles such as Roadking, Delux and Monarch in the country till 1996. With Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure, the brand Yezdi has made a comeback after 26 years.

Ashish Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends, said, “The biggest challenge for us while developing the new Yezdi motorcycles was to keep the spirit intact. We also knew that the motorcycle riders have evolved over the last few decades and followed a very focused approach. What you see now are three motorcycles ‘purpose-built’ for rider requirements across the spectrum."

Yezdi motorcycles: Powertrain

All three Yezdi bikes are powered through a 334cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, but are in a different state of tune and deliver different power and torque. All three bikes can be differentiated by their unique chassis and also feature different suspension and wheel sizes.

The Yezdi Adventure comes with a long-travel suspension - 200mm at the front and 180mm at the rear - and is the only variant to get a mono-shock system. The bike also has 220mm of ground clearance and rolls on 21-inch/17-inch spoke wheels.

Yezdi motorcycles: Features and safety

Interestingly, the Adventure is also the only Yezdi to feature Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation and has an LCD display that can be tilted to suit different riding positions.

The Scrambler features twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear and slightly lower ground clearance and a smaller 19-inch front wheel. The Roadster, on the other hand, gets all alloy wheels in an 18-inch/17-inch combination. Both Scrambler and Roadster get digital LCD instrumentation as standard.

All three models feature dual-channel ABS as standard. However, only Scrambler and Adventure get road, rain and off-road ABS modes. In terms of features, all three models come with an LED headlight and tail-lamp.

Yezdi motorcycles: Price and bookings

The Roadster is priced between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.06 lakh, the Scrambler costs between Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.11 lakh, and the Adventure has been priced from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Yezdi bikes will go up against the rivals like Royal Enfield, Honda and Benelli in the domestic bike market.

Bookings for all three bikes have been started and the makers also promised that the deliveries would start from Day 1. Yezdi said that it will be sharing the same showrooms and 300 dealerships with Jawa, which have been remodelled as Jawa Yezdi showrooms.