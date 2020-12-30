Express COVID-19 test at Mumbai airport gives results in 13 minutes

The international airport in Mumbai has introduced a new round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility that will reveal results in just 13 minutes, providing travellers with the much needed respite from long waiting hours. In contrast, the standard RT-PCR test takes about 6-8 hours to give the results.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is offering the express tests based on the rapid molecular technology by Abbott for Rs 4,500, making it the first airport to do so, informed a spokesperson from Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

The test referred to as 'ID Now' is fully in adherence to the standards mandated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"In compliance with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) standards, CSMIA is the first airport to adopt the express test method by Abbott 'ID Now, which is aimed at providing arriving passengers with quick and accurate diagnosis," CSMIA said in a release.

"Since its launch on December 15, CSMIA has witnessed an average of 30-35 such tests per day," revealed the statement. CSMIA also revealed that as of December 28, about 400 passengers including those who had connecting flights to destinations outside Maharashtra underwent the express test.

While also economising passengers' time, the prompt results offered by the test also enable travellers to make necessary measures to prevent transmission in quicker time, if tested positive.

While the express test is optional and available at all times at Level 2 near exit gate B, passengers can also take a regular RT-PCR test in the airport premises, informed CSMIA.

