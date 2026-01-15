Suzlon shares: FIIs up their bet as desi investors cut stake in Q3; check preview, targets

Suzlon share price: Domestic institutional investors and retail dumped shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd in December 2025 quarter, while FPIs bought the renewable energy counter during the reported period. The stock dropped nearly 11 per cent between October-December period, whereas it is down over 18 per cent since November 2025.

According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company, domestic institutions owned 1,26,63,46,053 equity shares, or 9.24 per cent stake in Suzlon Energy as of December 31, 2025. However, their stake stood at 1,39,28,93,394 equity shares or 10.16 per cent as of September 30, 2025. They sold over 12.65 crore equity shares of Suzlon, signaling a 92 basis points fall.

Interestingly, shareholding of Motilal Oswal Multicap Fund, which owned 1.02 per cent as of September 30, 2025, slipped below one per cent as its name was missing from key shareholders of the company for the December 2025 quarter. Mutual Funds trimmed their stake by 9 basis points to 4.82 per cent in Q3 from 4.91 per cent Q2. However, the number of schemes increased to 34 from 32.

Retail investors cumulatively sold more than 1.08 crore equity shares of Suzlon Energy to reduce their stake by 10 bps. According to the latest shareholding pattern, more than 55.71 lakh retail investors owned 5,35,83,18,350 equity shares, or 39.07 per cent stake in Suzlon as of the end of Q3. However, they own 5,36,91,22,731 equity shares, or 39.17 per cent in the company.

On the other hand, FPIs upped their stake in Suzlon Energy by 14.21 crore equity shares, or 1.03 per cent, to 3,25,41,20,395 equity shares, or 23.73 per cent for December 2025 quarter. They owned 3,11,20,34,599 equity shares, or 22.70 per cent as of September 2025 quarter.

Shares of Suzlon Energy settled at Rs 49.01 on Wednesday, up 0.6 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood little above Rs 67,000 crore. The stock is down over 34 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30 hit in May 2025. It is marginally shy of its 52-week low at Rs 46, hit in April 2025.

"We expect execution of 740MW in Q3FY26 as H1FY26 performance exudes optimism to deliver a good execution number. Q3 margins to be around 18 per cent (More EPC related work expected). Further execution ramp up and margin (due to fluctuations in EPC mix) remain key monitorables going forward," said Nuvama Institutional Equities with a 'hold' rating and a target price of Rs 60.

JM Financial said that Suzlon's revenue may surge 34 per cent YoY on account of higher dispatches, while PAT may surge 40 per cent YoY in the December 2025 quarter. It expects dispatches to be at 570MW in 2QFY26 and increase in Ebitda due to operating leverage. It has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon Energy with a target price of Rs 70.