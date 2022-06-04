Face mask in public places now a must: Maharashtra govt as COVID cases rise

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has asked citizens to wear masks in public places except open spaces.

In a letter to district authorities, the state government expressed concern over the rising number of Covid cases in Maharashtra. Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas gave several instructions to the district authorities. These include ones for mandating the wearing of masks in public places.

"Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must," wrote Vyas.

Vyas added that due to the surging COVID-19 cases in the state the public has been advised to wear masks, reported India Today TV.

In his letter, the Additional Chief Secretary wrote, "After seeing a sustained decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state over the last couple of months, cases have started slowly but steadily increasing and the daily cases have crossed 1,000 for the first time after 3 months on, 1 June, 2022. Currently, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases but with positivity rate increasing in other districts (Annexure-1), we can expect an increase in cases in other districts as well."

"In the last week, as many as nine districts have shown growth in the number of new cases as compared to the week preceding that (Annexure-2). ln view of this, steps will need to be taken to keep the surge under control and to keep hospital admissions to minimum," he added.

The state's health department has also asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising.

The state has seen a sharp spike in cases over the last week, with June 1 reporting 1,081 cases, the highest since February 24.

