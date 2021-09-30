Govt extends import duty exemption on COVID-19 vaccine till Dec 31

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has fully exempted imports of Covid-19 vaccines from basic customs duty, from October 1 till December 31.

"The Central Government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to do so, hereby exempts the goods of the description specified when imported into India, from the whole of the duty of customs leviable," the Board announced in a notification issued on September 29.

The Board had specified 'COVID-19 vaccine', indicating all vaccines imported into the country will be exempt. Vaccines are presently charged customs duty of 10%. The government had in April exempted imports of Covid vaccines from customs duty for three months.

The government had also decided to exempt the import of medical oxygen, Covid medicines and connected equipment from import duty and health cess.

While Covid vaccines continue to attract a 5% goods and services tax, the government had exempted some Covid treatment drugs from the tax and lowered the tax on other materials. The relief has been extended till the end of the year.

As of September 27, 47 per cent of the population in India has received their first dose and 16.9 per cent is fully vaccinated.

