KEC International bags largest-ever India T&D order worth Rs 1,150 crore; key details

Infrastructure major KEC International on Friday, after market hours, announced that it has secured new orders totalling Rs 1,150 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Civil businesses. The RPG Group company highlighted that its India T&D arm has clinched its largest-ever order from a reputed private developer.

The marquee mandate involves the construction of a 765 kV transmission line and a 765/400 kV AIS substation on a turnkey (LSTK) basis. Management noted that this composite order is specifically aimed at the evacuation of renewable energy, the company said in an exchange filing.

Beyond the power transmission segment, the company’s civil business has further cemented its presence in the industrial space. It secured an order for additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant from a prominent private player.



On Friday, shares of KEC International closed 1.11% higher at Rs 691.60 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 684 apiece. Despite the recent positive momentum in order inflows, the stock is 42% down in 2025 so far.



In a note dated November 12, brokerage firm Geojit recommended an ‘Accumulate’ rating on KEC International stock, setting a target price of Rs 909.

Commenting on the development, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said that the wins have "substantially increased the share of private sector clients" in their domestic T&D order book. He added, "The Civil business has increased its presence in the growing thermal power plant segment. With these wins, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs. 18,000 crores, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our annual order intake target."

Earlier on November 17, the company had informed stock exchanges about securing orders worth Rs 1,016 crore. That tranche marked a strategic milestone as the Oil & Gas business bagged its maiden order in the Middle East for composite station works.