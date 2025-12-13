Wealth creators of 2025: 10 multibagger stocks that skyrocketed over 1,000% this year

While the major indices have delivered steady returns in 2025, with the Nifty 50 gaining 10% and the Sensex rising nearly 9% year-to-date, the broader market has told a different story.

While the BSE Midcap index has remained largely muted this year, yet beneath the surface of these benchmark movements, a select group of stocks has defied gravity. Investors with an appetite for risk who spotted these outliers early have seen wealth creation of extraordinary magnitude.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here are 10 multibagger stocks that have skyrocketed over 1,000% on the BSE in 2025 so far, driven by strategic acquisitions, massive order book wins, and sector-specific turnarounds.

RRP Semiconductor Ltd | Up 6,061% YTD

Shares of RRP Semiconductor have staged a staggering rally this year, jumping from Rs 181.9 to Rs 11,207. Incorporated in 1980, the company has evolved from a trading and investment outfit into an electronics and semiconductor-focused player.

Addressing a BSE query on November 7, 2025, the company clarified that all material information is disclosed on a real-time basis and that there was no unpublished price-sensitive information behind the sharp price movement.

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd | Up 4,914% YTD

The stock has soared from Rs 2.92 to Rs 146.40, ending Friday’s session 1.99% higher. The rally follows the company’s push to expand overseas. In a November 12, 2025, exchange filing, Swadeshi Industries announced a strategic partnership with Philippines-based Perlas Weil Flores International Trading Corporation.

Advertisement

The MoU, signed on November 6, focuses on developing MSME industrial parks across the Philippines and other Asian markets, along with collaboration in agriculture, renewable energy and EV mobility.

RRP Defense Ltd | Up 4,510% YTD

Formerly known as Euro Asia Exports Limited, RRP Defense has climbed from Rs 20.31 to Rs 936.30 as it pivots toward deep-tech defence manufacturing.

In a filing to the exchanges on December 11, 2025, the company unveiled a strategic collaboration with Israel’s Meprolight to manufacture advanced electro-optics and weapon sights in India. The partnership includes technology transfer for assembly and testing at RRP’s Mahape facility, aligning with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push.

Midwest Gold Ltd | Up 3,529% YTD

Midwest Gold has rallied from Rs 111.57 to Rs 4,048.85, closing 3.65% higher on Friday. On November 27, 2025, Midwest Gold informed exchanges about the incorporation of a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Energy (Pvt) Ltd, in Sri Lanka. The new entity will focus on renewable energy, clean power solutions and battery energy storage systems.

Advertisement

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd | Up 3,234% YTD

Shares of Swan Defence (earlier Reliance Naval and Engineering) have surged from Rs 37.78 to Rs 1,259.70, supported by a series of strategic developments.

On October 28, 2025, the company signed an exclusive teaming agreement with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to jointly design and construct Landing Platform Docks for the Indian Navy. This was followed by a Letter of Intent on November 10, 2025, from Norway-based Rederiet Stenersen AS for building six chemical tankers, valued at around $220 million.

Arunis Abode Ltd | Up 1,779% YTD

The stock has jumped from Rs 7.61 to Rs 143, though it ended Friday’s session 0.66% lower. Arunis Abode, which is in the process of rebranding as Kalind Limited, operates in real estate and infrastructure development.

At a board meeting held on December 5, 2025, the company approved a preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to raise over Rs 160 crore. The board also cleared the acquisition of a majority stake in DBJ Multi Services Private Limited through a non-cash consideration.

Sri Chakra Cement Ltd | Up 1,627% YTD

Despite mixed trends in the broader cement space, Sri Chakra Cement has delivered outsized gains, rising from Rs 3.3 to Rs 57. The stock closed 5% lower on Friday, hitting the lower circuit, indicating recent profit-booking after a more than 16-fold rise this year.

Advertisement

GHV Infra Projects Ltd | Up 1,608% YTD

Shares of GHV Infra Projects (formerly Sindu Valley Technologies) have surged from Rs 17.83 to Rs 304.55, though the stock slipped 0.44% on Friday. The rally follows recent order inflows.

On December 1, 2025, the company disclosed the receipt of a Rs 109 crore work order from GHV (India) Private Limited for civil, MEP and finishing works in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, with a 30-month execution timeline.

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd | Up 1,307% YTD

The stock has climbed from Rs 8.35 to Rs 117.50 this year. The company, which manufactures brass and copper components, has seen renewed investor interest.

In a December 4, 2025 update, it announced the appointment of Vaibhav Jakhaniya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, aimed at strengthening governance and regulatory compliance.

Colab Platforms Ltd | Up 1,135% YTD

Colab Platforms has advanced from Rs 15.76 to Rs 194.70, backed by aggressive diversification plans. On November 29, 2025, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Colab Semiconductor Private Limited, in Maharashtra.

The new arm will engage in the wholesale trade of electronic valves, tubes, semiconductor devices and integrated circuits, marking Colab’s strategic entry into the high-growth semiconductor ecosystem.