Haryana govt removes all existing COVID-19 restrictions amid fall in cases

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered withdrawal of all existing coronavirus-related restrictions currently imposed in the state as it is witnessing a drop in daily COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks,

However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow COVID appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing, the order said.

The announcement comes after the Centre asked states and union territories (UTs) to review and amend the restrictions imposed by them to control the spread of COVID-19 cases as the number of cases in the country are showing a sustained downward trend.

In a letter to chief secretaries and chief administrators of states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday that COVID-l9 pandemic is showing a sustained declining trend in India since January 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Wednesday reported 703 new cases, 1227 recoveries and 5 deaths during the day.

Like Covid cases and deaths, even vaccination was quite low as only 30,745 could be given the jabs in the state.

With this, the cumulative Covid count of the state has increased to 97,58,98 cases, 96,04,34 recoveries, 10,504 deaths and 4,937 active cases out of which 4,313 were in home isolation and rest were hospitalized.

Two deaths each were reported from Kurukshetra and Hisar districts, while one death was reported from Sirsa district.

Highest 217 cases were reported from Gurugram, followed by 103 from Palwal district, 53 cases from Faridabad, 51 from Bhiwani and 31 from Hisar district. Nuh did not report any new cases while the remaining 15 districts reported seven to 27 cases