Haryana, Gujarat to impose stricter Covid curbs amid Omicron threat. Details here

The governments of Haryana and Gujarat have announced fresh Covid-19 rules to mitigate spread of Covid-19, especially in context of Omicron, the new and highly contagious virus variant.

Haryana government on Friday announced that it will not allow people not vaccinated against the virus to enter public places from January 1. In a fresh order, the state also said gathering of more than 200 people in public places and other programs is not allowed, and movement of people to be restricted from 11 pm to 5 am.

Furthermore, the Gujarat government also announced stringent night curfew starting tomorrow (December 25) in major cities. Night curfew to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am daily in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from 25th December, in view of current COVID-19 situation, the order stated.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India has so far reported 358 Omicron cases in 17 States/UTs, of which 114 have recovered.

Speaking at the routine press briefing on COVID-19 situation in the country, especially with respect to Omicron, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 that of 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 9 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic and 61 per cent were males. The government also appealed to private health sector to be ready as it has to play an important role in managing pandemic in view of the new variant.