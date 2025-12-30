Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that its rule has resulted in widespread corruption, fear, and ongoing infiltration. His comments, made during a press conference in Kolkata, come as the state prepares for the Assembly elections scheduled for April.

Shah stated that over the last 15 years, Bengal has witnessed fear, corruption and misgovernance. He added that infiltration has created a sense of insecurity and anxiety among the people.

Describing infiltration along the Bengal border as a national security matter, he said, "Infiltration happening along the Bengal borders is not an issue limited only to Bengal; it is now a matter of national security. We have to save the country's culture. If we have to ensure the safety of our country, we need a patriotic government here which will seal the borders. Mamata Banerjee can't do this, only the BJP can."

Furthermore, he accused the Mamata government of enabling infiltration for electoral gains. "The people of Bengal are anxious over infiltration. We will not only identify infiltrators but also drive them out. Mamata Banerjee is abetting the infiltration of Bangladeshis for electoral benefit."

He raised concerns about border fencing delays, stating, "We have not been able to complete the fencing of the Bangladesh border because the West Bengal government is not giving us land."

Shah positioned the upcoming months as decisive for West Bengal, claiming that voters are ready for change. He said, "With the Assembly elections scheduled for April, it is evident that the people of Bengal are resolved to form a strong government focused on development, heritage and the welfare of the poor, instead of fear, corruption, misgovernance and infiltration."

He further asserted that a BJP government would restore pride and cultural heritage to Bengal. According to Shah, "After April 15, 2026, when a BJP government is formed in Bengal, we will begin the revival of Bengal's pride, culture and renaissance."

Shah outlined the party’s vision, stating, "We will work to build a Bengal envisioned by Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and Syama Prasad Mukherjee."

During the press conference, Shah linked alleged corruption to a lack of development in the state, arguing, "Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi ji have become victims of the toll syndicate here."