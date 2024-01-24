India faces 843% spike in Covid-19 cases and 682% rise in deaths in one month

India has witnessed an alarming 843% increase in new Covid-19 cases and a 682% rise in deaths in the last month, as per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 epidemiological update released this month.

Per the report, in the 28-day period from December 11, 2023, to January 7, 2024, India reported over 15,000 fresh cases. This translates to 1.1 new cases per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the previous reporting period. The spike in new cases also represents the highest daily count for India since January 2023, indicating a worrisome trend in the nation's fight against the virus.

Concurrently, the number of reported deaths surged by 682%, reaching 86 fatalities in the same 28-day period. However, the death rate remains less than 1 death per 100,000 people. The report highlighted that five out of 11 countries in the Southeast Asia Region, including India, reported significant increases in new cases.

“Governments need to adopt a multifaceted approach to address the increase in COVID-19 cases. This includes enhancing testing and tracing capabilities, accelerating vaccination campaigns, and implementing effective communication strategies to educate the public about preventive measures. Strengthening healthcare systems with adequate resources is essential for handling the surge in cases,” said Dr. Ankit Singh, General Physician, with Practo.

“Targeted restrictions or lockdowns in high-transmission areas, balanced with economic considerations, can be effective, and international collaboration plays a crucial role in a global effort to control the pandemic,” said Singh.

Additionally, the WHO report highlighted the prevalence of the JN.1 variant, now reported by 71 countries, emphasising the importance of ongoing variant monitoring. WHO is currently tracking various variants, including five Variants of Interest (VOIs) and five Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs).

This regional uptick suggests a broader challenge in managing and mitigating the spread of the virus. Despite the challenges, the apex global health agency said that India is one of the countries consistently reporting data to the WHO on both cases and deaths, contributing to a more comprehensive global understanding of the pandemic.

“Support for vulnerable populations, adaptability in response strategies, and a commitment to ongoing surveillance, vaccination, and preparedness efforts are imperative. Despite addressing current challenges, it's crucial to recognise the perpetual potential for future pandemics due to emerging viruses,” said Dr. Singh.

The central government has said that it is implementing a comprehensive approach to combat the persisting challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, with a primary emphasis on vaccination. With the goal of achieving 70% coverage by March 2024, the government is prioritising booster doses as a crucial component of its strategy.

While the world witnessed a 4% increase in reported cases, totalling over 1.1 million new infections, there was a significant 26% decrease in reported deaths, amounting to 8,700 fatalities. These fluctuations, however, came with a cautionary note from the apex public health agency, as testing and sequencing reductions, alongside reporting delays in many countries, might influence the accuracy of these figures.

