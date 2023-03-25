India logs 1,590 new Covid-19 cases, highest in 146 days

India logged 1,590 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the active cases have increased to 8,601, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,816 with six more Covid-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, three from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The total number of people who have recovered from the viral illness has risen to 4,41,62,832, with 910 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is at 98.79 per cent. The case fatality rate was calculated to be 1.19 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate is 1.33 per cent, the weekly positivity rate is 1.23 per cent.

So far, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccinations have been delivered across the country, according to the health ministry. In the last 24 hours, 1,19,560 Covid tests were done, with a total of 92.08 crore tests completed.

Despite a progressive increase in daily Covid-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that the XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron may be the dominant virus strain in the country, but there has been no documented increase in hospitalisation or mortality rates thus far.

To combat Covid-19, the Union Health Ministry advised all states to maintain focusing on the five-pronged strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and Covid suitable behaviour.

"We will do another mock drill to see the COVID-19 preparations. Mock drills will be done soon in all the states/UTs," the notification read.

"There has been no evidence of an increase in hospitalization. Precaution doses should be increased. Enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all severe acute respiratory Illness (Sari) cases needs to be done", read the statement.

On March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level conference to discuss the Covid situation amid an increase in cases in the country, as well as to assess public health readiness.

