India logs 1,890 new Covid cases in last 24 hours; highest in 149 days

Covid-19 cases across the country have been on a rise lately. In the last 24 hours, India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days.

India last recorded such high numbers on October 28, 2022, when the cases recorded in a single day stood at 2,208.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, the number of active cases in the country has increased to 9,433 and the total death toll has risen to 5,30,831 with seven new fatalities.

While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated, reported news agency PTI.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in Covid-19 and seasonal influenza cases, Delhi government hospitals will conduct a mock drill to take stock of their preparedness, health infrastructure and logistics, PTI reported.

A senior official said an order to this effect was issued to medical superintendents, medical directors and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) by the Delhi health department on Friday.

"All the MS/MDs and CDMOs of all the hospitals of Delhi government are hereby requested to hold a mock drill on 26.03.2023 (Sunday) to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure, and logistics including availability of oxygen, so as to prepare for any eventuality, especially in view of increasing COVID-19 and influenza type cases," according to the order.

