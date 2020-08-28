India records 77,266 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest in the world

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, achieving new grim milestones every day. With record 77,266 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the country has reported 33.87 lakh COVID-19 cases so far. The country also witnessed 1,057 deaths in just one day. The country recorded 75,760 new cases on Thursday.

Not only today but the country with a population of over 1.3 billion people has been seeing the highest daily caseload since August 2, Reuters data suggests. However, India is still the third-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus after the United States and Brazil.

Active patients in India stand at 7,42,023, while those recovered are 25,83,948. A total of 61,529 deaths have been reported in the country so far, the latest health ministry data suggests. India's recovery rate has improved to over 76 per cent, while the death rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

The rise in cases can be attributed to the significant increase in testing per day. India has tested 3.9 crore samples so far, including 9.01 lakh on Thursday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data suggests. The global case tally has reached 24.6 million, with 6.69 million active cases and over 17 million recoveries. A total of 8.3 lakh deaths have also been reported all over the world.

Those aged 60 years or above account for almost half of the COVID-19 cases in India, while those falling in the 0-17 and 18-25 account for just 1 per cent of deaths. Recoveries per day have also risen this month, with record 66,550 patients getting cured on August 24 alone; India has recorded over 50,000 recoveries daily in the past 15 days.

Also read: Record 75,760 fresh cases, 1,023 deaths in 24 hours; tally reaches 33 lakh

Here's the state-wise coronavirus tally of active cases as on August 27

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 602

Andhra Pradesh 94209

Arunachal Pradesh 1007

Assam 19222

Bihar 19067

Chandigarh 1544

Chhattisgarh 11136

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 348

Delhi 13208

Goa 3445

Gujarat 14742

Haryana 9962

Himachal Pradesh 1460

Jammu and Kashmir 7743

Jharkhand 11096

Karnataka 85006

Kerala 22737

Ladakh 825

Madhya Pradesh 12422

Maharashtra 178561

Manipur 1743

Meghalaya 1222

Mizoram 474

Nagaland 1040

Odisha 25215

Puducherry 4483

Punjab 15608

Rajasthan 14425

Sikkim 388

Tamil Nadu 52364

Telengana 28941

Tripura 3486

Uttarakhand 5274

Uttar Pradesh 52309

West Bengal 26709

Total 742023

Also read: COVID-19: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani pitches Aadhaar model to vaccinate Indians faster

Also read: Loans worth Rs 1.55 lakh cr sanctioned under emergency credit line so far: FinMin