India records 77,266 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest in the world

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, achieving new grim milestones every day. With record 77,266 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the country has reported 33.87 lakh COVID-19 cases so far. The country also witnessed 1,057 deaths in just one day. The country recorded 75,760 new cases on Thursday.
Not only today but the country with a population of over 1.3 billion people has been seeing the highest daily caseload since August 2, Reuters data suggests. However, India is still the third-worst affected country in terms of coronavirus after the United States and Brazil.
Active patients in India stand at 7,42,023, while those recovered are 25,83,948. A total of 61,529 deaths have been reported in the country so far, the latest health ministry data suggests. India's recovery rate has improved to over 76 per cent, while the death rate stands at 1.82 per cent.
The rise in cases can be attributed to the significant increase in testing per day. India has tested 3.9 crore samples so far, including 9.01 lakh on Thursday alone, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data suggests. The global case tally has reached 24.6 million, with 6.69 million active cases and over 17 million recoveries. A total of 8.3 lakh deaths have also been reported all over the world.
Those aged 60 years or above account for almost half of the COVID-19 cases in India, while those falling in the 0-17 and 18-25 account for just 1 per cent of deaths. Recoveries per day have also risen this month, with record 66,550 patients getting cured on August 24 alone; India has recorded over 50,000 recoveries daily in the past 15 days.
Here's the state-wise coronavirus tally of active cases as on August 27
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 602
Andhra Pradesh 94209
Arunachal Pradesh 1007
Assam 19222
Bihar 19067
Chandigarh 1544
Chhattisgarh 11136
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 348
Delhi 13208
Goa 3445
Gujarat 14742
Haryana 9962
Himachal Pradesh 1460
Jammu and Kashmir 7743
Jharkhand 11096
Karnataka 85006
Kerala 22737
Ladakh 825
Madhya Pradesh 12422
Maharashtra 178561
Manipur 1743
Meghalaya 1222
Mizoram 474
Nagaland 1040
Odisha 25215
Puducherry 4483
Punjab 15608
Rajasthan 14425
Sikkim 388
Tamil Nadu 52364
Telengana 28941
Tripura 3486
Uttarakhand 5274
Uttar Pradesh 52309
West Bengal 26709
Total 742023
