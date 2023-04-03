Is the next Covid wave coming? Cases jump to 3,824; biggest single-day rise in six months

India is witnessing a sudden surge in Covid cases. A total of 3,824 new Covid-19 infections were reported across the country on Saturday, the biggest single-day rise in about 184 days. With this, the country's active caseload has now gone up to 18,389, according to the health ministry data released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data revealed. One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, and Rajasthan and one was reconciled by Kerala.

At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent.

Among places that are witnessing the highest number of cases, Maharashtra stands among the top with a total of 3,488 active cases, official stated on Sunday. The recovery rate in the state is currently standing at 98.13 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national capital is also witnessing a sudden hike in the number of cases. The national capital on Saturday recorded 429 new Covid cases and 1 death, while active Covid cases went up to 1,395.

Is the next Covid wave coming? Experts answer

Experts believe that while the uptake in Covid cases is something to worry about, it's not alarming.

"The sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was definitely worrying, however, not alarming, considering the fact that many of these cases are mild and do not warrant hospitalization," Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head, Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital, told India Today.

He also stressed that genome sequencing should be increased so that variants, if any, could be identified beforehand, following which necessary precautions can be taken.

Meanwhile, Dr Vaishali Solao, head and senior consultant, Critical Care, Fortis Hospital Mulund, told the publication that health authorities must repeatedly emphasise Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the general public, and mask up mandate may be needed at public places given the current situation.

States ramp up measures

Several states, including Tamil Nadu, have made face masks mandatory in hospitals. The Centre, in its recent advisory, has asked the states and UTs to ramp up testing and vaccination.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has put all frontline workers and government and private hospitals in "alert mode".

