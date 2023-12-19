JN.1 Covid cases: Will existing vaccines work against the new variant? Here's what experts said

India is seeing a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases after the newest variant -- JN.1 sub-variant -- claimed four lives in Kerala. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said that India has reported 260 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total COVID cases to 4.50 crore so far since the virus was detected.

In the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the country, the government has advised states to remain vigilant in the wake of the detection of the JN.1 variant. A major question that arises following the recent surge is whether the vaccination administered before will be effective now.

JN.1 is closely related to the variant BA.2.86, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). JN.1 (also known as Pirola) was first detected in the US in September 2023.

Symptoms of JN.1 are similar to those of other coronavirus variants, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and mild gastrointestinal issues.

The CDC, in its statement, said: “The continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems. At this time, there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants. There is no indication of increased severity from JN.1 at this time.”

Earlier experts have said JN.1 contains one additional mutation on the spike protein as compared with Pirola, which is what SARS-CoV-2 uses to latch onto patients' cells and make them sick. It was closely watched by researchers because Pirola contains more than 30 mutations on the spike protein.

In the case of India, most health experts feel that booster doses can help vulnerable patients maintain immunity over time.

As per government data, around 95 per cent citizens have received the first two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. About a quarter have received the third or booster dose.

Dr Shailesh Sahay, Director of Internal Medicine at Max Hospital- Gurgaon, told India Today: "Vaccinations are essential for reducing the effects of Covid-19 variations, including JN.1. Boosters help the body maintain immunity over time and adjust to new strains."

Dr Sahay further said booster doses could enhance protection with a better immune response. He highlighted the significance of primary preventative measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

Dr Anita Mathew, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, told the Economic Times: "The new variant JN1 is from the Omicron family is able to elude the immunity provided by the latest vaccine, which includes immunity against Omicron."

Dr Anurag Agarwal, a member of WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Sars-CoV-2 Virus Evolution, said: “Almost everyone in India has had the infection at least two or three times so far. Most have also received at least two doses of the vaccine. This high, population-level immunity will mean that we are not likely to see the typical pneumonia-like symptoms that were seen during the first and second wave. So vaccinating to reduce the number of infections does not make sense.”

What WHO said

The WHO has noted that there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to the other circulating variants. There is no indication of increased severity from JN.1 at this time.

WHO’s technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove in a post on X elaborated on the recent surges, and what precautions can be taken. “Respiratory diseases are increasing around the world due to a number of pathogens incl Covid-19, flu, rhinovirus, mycoplasma pneumonia and others. SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. JN.1 (sub-variant of BA.2.86) is already a VOI and continues to increase in circulation,” she wrote on X.

WHO highlighted that sera from patients who had Omicron breakthrough infections (including XBB), exhibited robust neutralising activity against BA.2.86, suggesting that upcoming XBB.1.5 monovalent vaccines could confer added protection, by triggering the expansion of existing B cells that will enhance cross-protection against BA.2.86 and its descendant lineages (including JN.1). In addition, the existing Covid-19 tests and treatments are also expected to be effective against JN.1.

The Union Health Ministry has said that the existing line of treatment for Covid-19 is expected to be effective against the latest variant as well. It has not issued any special advisory on taking a booster shot.

The ministry has written to states and Union Territories asking them to monitor cases of influenza-like illnesses, conduct adequate testing, and send all positive samples for whole genome sequencing.

