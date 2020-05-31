Mann ki Baat Highlights: Follow all COVID-19 protocols more sincerely from now, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation (May 31) through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Modi said most of the restrictions had been lifted as a part of lockdown 5.0 and added that people must follow all precautions and stay vigilant.

He appealed to citizens to follow all COVID-19 protocols more sincerely from now. He added there should be no carelessness in maintaining six feet distance (Do Gaj Doori), wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. Due to everyone's support, fight against COVID-19 is being fought strongly, he said, adding that citizens should continue to follow social distancing and other protocols.

In his Mann ki Baat radio address, he also cautioned people that complacency against the deadly infection will affect the whole country in the long run. PM Modi said many shopkeepers, in order to adhere to the two-yard distancing, have installed big pipelines in their shops and the merchandise was released from one end and collected at the other end by the customer. He acknowledged contributions from service and sacrifice rendered by doctors, police officers and railways officials.

He said that India faces a lot of challenges, yet as a nation, it has been able to keep corona in check compared to other countries with lesser populations. He said that everyone should now work on their resolve towards "Make in India".

"One more thing that has touched my heart is innovation at this moment of crisis," said PM Modi. He appreciated efforts made by some citizens like KC Mohan from Madurai, Gautam Das from Agartala, Divyang Raju from Pathankot, Punjab, Rajendra Yadav from Nasik for their contributions in the fight against coronavirus. He also thanked the women self-help groups in the village and small towns for making thousands of masks on a daily basis.

On the issue of migrant labourers, he said the establishment of a migration commission was being deliberated upon. He added the recent decisions taken by the central government had opened up vast possibilities of village employment, self-employment and small-scale industry.

The recent steps taken by the centre will ensure an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', PM Modi added. The MHA on Saturday came up with new guidelines for a phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". As per the Centre, the first phase called 'Unlock 1' will unlock the country barring the containment zones.

He also discussed the importance of yoga to the nation in such troubled times. He also appealed to the citizens to take part in the competition launched by the AYUSH ministry by sending their 3-minute video on yoga.