‘Most Indians have hybrid immunity’: Experts on how India can protect itself against fresh COVID cases

As COVID-19 cases increase in various countries, the Indian government has asked all states as well as its citizens to be vigilant. Many experts think that India might witness a high number of cases but not necessarily high hospitalisations and mortality. A pulmonologist said that most Indians have hybrid immunity, while another said that vaccine cocktails might prove more effective.

Pulmonologist and epidemiologist Dr Lancelot Pinto told India Today TV, “Most Indians have hybrid immunity, because of a combination of vaccination and past infection. The new variants (Omicron and its subvariants) have a higher transmissibility, as well as the ability to escape the immunity offered by vaccinations/earlier infections. As a result, we can anticipate a large number of infections, most of which are likely to be mild if the present strains continue to dominate.”

He, however, said that it is important to ensure that the elderly are vaccinated, their comorbidities are under control, and they are masked up. The expert also said that there has to be more focus ventilation in closed spaces, while adding that there is no need to panic as of now as there is no evidence that the circulating variants are more virulent.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant and Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital said that immunocompromised people and people with comorbidities should avoid crowds, travelling, and travelling abroad. In case they need to, they must keep windows open, sanitise hands and wear a mask all the time.

He also said that one might not be able to wear a mask at all times. In such cases, one must test themselves and isolate themselves from the elderly in case they have symptoms. Dr Saseedharan also batted for the booster dose.

The expert added that vaccine cocktails or mixing and matching different vaccine platforms might offer higher protection. He said that booster doses can help boost immunity.

(With inputs from Pankaj Upadhyay)

