Covid latest updates: China entering 'the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic'

China is currently going through the biggest coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, in the first 20 days of December, 250 million people, or 18 per cent of the country's population contracted Covid-19.

With the recent surge in infections, several videos showing overburdened hospitals and crematoriums have emerged on social media platforms. In a long Twitter thread, Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist warned of “thermonuclear bad” situation in China as infections grows rapidly across the country.

Here's what's happening in China currently

1. China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily Covid-19 infections. This number is expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday, reported Reuters.

2. The Chinese government is stepping up the production and distribution of a traditional Chinese medicine known as Lianhua Qingwen as part of its efforts to contain a surge of Covid-19 cases, as per a report by South China Morning Post. However, it is not clear how effective the traditional medicine is. Regulators in some countries have warned against its use or even banned it.

3. Amidst the rising cases in the country, China's National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid numbers. The commission has said that Covid information will now be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, it did not mention when the next numbers will be released.

4. With the recent wave, doctors expect approximately 100 million Covid cases and 1 million deaths in China. Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital told ANI, "Based on mathematical calculations, we expect close to 100 million Covid cases in China, five million admissions and one million deaths, which is a huge number." He added that China is at the same stage as India was earlier but India is now well-experienced in fighting the virus.

5. Quoting a research note from Capital Economics, Reuters highlighted, "China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the pandemic". "The authorities are making almost no efforts now to slow the spread of infections and, with the migration ahead of Lunar New Year getting started, any parts of the country not currently in a major COVID wave will be soon."

(With agency inputs)

