Only 1 in 9 Indians with Covid symptoms taking RT-PCR test: Survey

Only one in nine Indians experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are opting for RT-PCR tests, a new survey released on Tuesday revealed. This raises concerns about the accuracy of India's COVID-19 data and the potential for undetected spread of the virus.

To assess the testing patterns and the reasons behind hesitancy to undergo COVID-19 testing, LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey spanning from November 20 to December 18.

The survey garnered insights from over 24,000 respondents across 303 districts in India. 67 per cent respondents were men while 33 per cent respondents were women.

41 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 35 per cent from tier 2 and 24 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The findings highlight a potential risk of delayed identification in communities, especially with the emergence of the COVID JN 1 variant globally and a few reported cases in India.

The survey's initial question sought to understand the testing behavior during 2023 when respondents or their immediate family members exhibited symptoms like cold, fever, fatigue, or respiratory issues. Among the 12,298 respondents, a significant 76 per cent revealed that they or their family members did not undergo any COVID test despite experiencing symptoms.

Meanwhile, 12 per cent opted for a RT-PCR test, 6 per cent chose a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), and 6 per cent couldn't provide a clear response, stating "can't say." The data indicates that only 18 per cent of respondents or their family members with COVID symptoms opted for testing, with just 12 per cent choosing RT-PCR tests.

The survey delved into the reasons behind the reluctance to undergo a COVID test despite exhibiting symptoms. Among the 12,137 responses, all respondents (100 per cent) cited that they "didn't see any point in testing" and opted to rely on treatment based on symptoms, resulting in recovery.

Additionally, 7 per cent mentioned that testing was deemed inconvenient, another 7 per cent cited expense as a deterrent, and a further 7 per cent expressed skepticism about the accuracy of RT-PCR tests, stating that they had taken the test multiple times but found it not necessarily accurate anymore.

The survey highlights a potential risk of late identification of the COVID JN.1 variant in communities, especially considering the global rise in cases and a few reported instances in India. The key concern arises from the fact that a significant proportion of individuals, approximately 1 in 9 according to the survey, do not opt for a COVID RT-PCR test despite exhibiting symptoms. This hesitancy in testing could contribute to delays in identifying and containing the spread of the virus within communities.

In India, after the detection of the JN.1 COVID variant in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with five reported COVID deaths, the Union Secretary of Health issued a letter on December 18, urging states to maintain constant vigilance. The letter emphasised the need for states to implement public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission, with a specific focus on monitoring the situation at the district level.

The JN.1 variant, also known as Pirola or Omicron subvariant BA.2.86, typically presents symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and, in certain cases, mild gastrointestinal issues. The strain was first detected in the United States in September 2023. Despite the global concern, India has recorded just over 1800 active COVID cases, according to government records.

