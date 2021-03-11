Path shown in Gita more relevant as world battles Covid-19: PM Modi at e-book version launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita through a video conference. Launching the e-book version, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts to bring out e-book version saying it would connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita.

"Traditions and technology have merged," said the Prime Minister, adding this e-book would deepen the connect between the eternal Gita and the glorious Tamil culture. He said it would enable the Tamil diaspora spread across the world to read it easily.

Paying homage to Swami Chidbhavananda, the Prime Minister said the mind, body, heart and soul of Swami Chidbhavananda was devoted to India's regeneration. He said Vivekananda's Madras lectures inspired Swami Chidbhavananda to put the nation above everything else and serve the people.

He also praised Ramakrishna Mission for its commendable work in community service, healthcare, education and carrying forward the noble work of Swami Chidbhavananda.

The Prime Minister said the beauty of the Gita is in its depth, diversity and flexibility. He noted that Acharya Vinoba Bhave described the Gita as a mother who would take him in her lap if he stumbled. Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi were inspired by the Gita, he said, adding Gita makes us think, inspires us to question, encourages debate and keeps our mind open.

He said Gita is a treasure of thoughts that reflects the journey from depression to victory. He said the path shown in it becomes ever relevant at a time when the world is fighting a tough battle against an epic global pandemic and bracing for a far-reaching economic and social impact.

He quoted a peer reviewed journal of cardiology published by University of Oxford, which talks at length about the relevance of Gita during the time of COVID pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the core message of Gita is action because it is far better than inaction. He added, similarly, the core of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and value not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. He recalled how our scientists came out quickly with vaccines for COVID to heal and help humanity, keeping with the spirit of Gita.

