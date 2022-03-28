Paytm’s COVID-19 vaccine finder tool now enables booster dose registration 

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, stated on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine finder tool will now enable registration for booster shots to all eligible citizens as per government regulations. The company said that its Vaccine Finder Tool allows users to track COVID-19 vaccine availability at nearby hospitals and vaccination centres and book slots.

“We are proud to have played a role in the largest vaccination program for Covid-19, with the integration of the Vaccine Finder tool on Paytm app which will now allow users to book booster doses. This reflects the company’s unwavered commitment to boost vaccine coverage and help Indians in staying healthy and safe,” said the company in a statement.

The tool will also allow vaccinated individuals to download their vaccine certificates in seconds. International Travel Vaccine Certificates for travel outside the country can also be easily accessed.

Paytm said that they are empowering citizens by giving them a range of healthcare services through the app including health ID creation, downloading vaccine certificates, finding information related to blood banks, purchasing medicines, booking online doctor consultations, lab tests and buying health and Covid-related insurance.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine booster dose on the app:

Go to the Paytm Health section on the app

Choose ‘Book Covid Vaccine’ under booster dose

Select the date and click on ‘book now’

Users can book the slot for themselves as well as for a beneficiary who has completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and is eligible for the booster dose.

