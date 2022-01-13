PM Modi to meet chief ministers today to review COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of all states today at 4.30 pm via video conferencing to review the COVID situation in the country. PM Modi will take stock of the COVID/ Omicron cases in the country and discuss the steps to curb the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister will discuss state level strategies and is likely to suggest the preparation of an action plan to be implemented at the national level.

Previously on Sunday, he reviewed the Covid situation at a high-level meeting and had called to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerate the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

One Jan 10, government initiated a precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers along with those over 60 years of age with comorbidities.

About 120 districts in 29 states and Union Territories have reported a weekly positivity rate of over 10 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry.

India is at the second place after United States on the WHO’s dashboard for the countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.