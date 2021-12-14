Pre-booking of RT-PCR test must for travellers from 'at risk' nations at 6 airports

Come December 20, the government has made it compulsory for international passengers arriving to the country from "at risk" nations to prebook an RT-PCR test amid surge in COVID-19 new variant 'Omicron.'

In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday stated that the above measures will be implemented immediately at six major international airports in the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The order comes in the backdrop of easing the COVID-19 testing process for passengers arriving to the country amid complaints of long queues at the airports due to tightened COVID protocols following Omicron scare.

The order also stated that Air Suvidha portal would be modified to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre-book the RT-PCR test if they are corning from or have visited "at risk" countries in the last 14 days. It also mentioned that link to the concerned airport website would be provided in online platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form.



The ministry also stated that to stabilise the system and to ensure that the passengers would not have any problem in pre-booking, payment etc it may be implemented in six metro cities. namely, Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata. Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the first phase.

"DGCA is requested to issue advisory to all airlines to check mandatory pre -booking of their passengers before boarding the flight In case any passenger is having any difficulty in pre-booking, they may not be denied boarding, but it would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing," the order added.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier today stated that normalisation of international flight services will depend on the Omicron scenario and authorities concerned will watch the situation as it unfolds.

India has detected a total of 49 cases of Omicron so far with new cases being reported in Delhi and Rajasthan today.