scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
News
CORONAVIRUS
Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually: Report

Feedback

Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually: Report

The Serum Institute of India will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise them substantially by January

The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports to COVAX. The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports to COVAX.

The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph.

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands - people forget that India is still a lower-middle income country - we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said.

Also Read : UK travellers arriving in India to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine from Oct 4

Also Read :  India's energy demand grows at slower pace in Sep, shows govt data

TAGS:

Videos