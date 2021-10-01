India's energy demand grows at slower pace in Sep, shows govt data

scorecardresearch
Electricity consumption rose 0.8% in September, compared with 17.1% growth in August, data from federal grid regulator POSOCO shows

 India's fuel and electricity consumption grew at a slower pace in September compared with August, government data showed on Friday, despite a recovery in factory activity.

Sale of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's refined fuel demand, by state retailers rose 0.79% in September, preliminary government data showed. Gasoil sales rose 16% in August compared with last year.

India's factory activity improved last month as a recovery in the economy from the pandemic-induced slump boosted demand and output, a private survey showed on Friday.

It was not immediately clear why there was a slump in the pace of energy demand growth.

Gasoline sales rose 6.57% in September, compared with a 13.6% rise in August.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

