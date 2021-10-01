UK travellers arriving in India to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine from Oct 4

The government on Friday announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine for travellers coming to India from the United Kingdom (UK). This will apply to all passengers irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The rule will come into effect from October 4, 2021. Travellers from the UK will have to undergo an RT-PCR test and carry the (COVID) negative report before travelling to India and take a similar test on the eighth day of quarantine.

