UK travellers arriving in India to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine from Oct 4

Travellers from the UK will have to take a test before travelling and another one on the eighth day of quarantine

The rule will come into effect from October 4, 2021 The rule will come into effect from October 4, 2021

The government on Friday announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine for travellers coming to India from the United Kingdom (UK). This will apply to all passengers irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status. The rule will come into effect from October 4, 2021. Travellers from the UK will have to undergo an RT-PCR test and carry the (COVID) negative report before travelling to India and take a similar test on the eighth day of quarantine.

(This story will be updated soon)

