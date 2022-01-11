Team of doctors from Army Hospital examine Rajnath Singh; recovering well: Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday said that a team of doctors from Army Hospital in Delhi Cantt examined Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who tested positive for COVID-19.



In a tweet, a spokesperson of the ministry said that the defence minister is recovering well.

On Monday, Singh had said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home quarantine.

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days which has affected a lot of political functionaries as well. Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt also tested positive for the virus on Monday.



BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Singer Lata Mangeshkar has also been admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital unit after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.



India reported 1,68,063 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while the daily positivity rate stood at 10.64 per cent. In view of the sharp rise in cases, many states have re-imposed restrictions, including night curfew, weekend curfew, among others.

