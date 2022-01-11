Singer Lata Mangeshkar tests COVID-19 positive; admitted to ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the intensive care of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital unit after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The 92-year old singer, known for songs like Aap ki Nazron ne Samjha and Chalte Chalte Yun hi Koi Mil Gaya tha, has reported mild symptoms.



The development was confirmed by her niece Rachna. Rachna told news agency ANI, “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers.”

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

This, however, is not the first time that the Nightingale of India has been hospitalised. She was admitted to the hospital for viral chest congestion in November 2019. The singer had later recovered from the infection.

Celebrated as one of the most iconic singers of India, Mangeshkar has sang more than 1,000 songs in Hindi alone. She has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian and foreign languages, primarily in Hindi and Marathi. Her last Hindi album was for late Yash Chopra’s 2004 film Veer Zaara.

She was conferred several awards as she kept on progressing in her career. Some of these are Padma Bhushan (1969); Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1989); Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (1993); Filmfare Special Awards (1994 and 2004); Maharashtra Bhushan Award (1997); Padma Vibhushan (1999); Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievements (1999); NTR National Award (1999); Bharat Ratna (2001); and ANR National Award (2009).

