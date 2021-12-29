US CDC assesses Omicron variant to be 58.6% of cases, revises projection

The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6 per cent of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States as of December 25, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday.

The agency also revised down the Omicron proportion of cases for the week ending December 18 to 22 per cent from 73 per cent, citing additional data and the rapid spread of the variant that in part caused the discrepancy.

"We had more data come in from that timeframe and there was a reduced proportion of Omicron," a CDC spokesperson said. "It's important to note that we're still seeing a steady increase in the proportion of Omicron."

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on December 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.

Since then, the strain has rapidly spread across the world and driven a surge in US infections, causing widespread flight cancellations and dashing hopes for a more normal holiday season.

The Delta variant, which had been the dominant strain in the past few months, accounts for 41.1 per cent of all US Covid-19 cases as of December 25, the public health agency's data

Former US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Twitter that if the CDC's new estimate of Omicron prevalence was precise, then it suggests that a good portion of the current hospitalizations may still be driven by Delta infections.

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates.