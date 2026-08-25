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TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, TechM, Sonata Software, R Systems shares: Check ratings, outlook

TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, TechM, Sonata Software, R Systems shares: Check ratings, outlook

TCS2,276.70(0.32%)

Systematix said elevated artificial intelligence (AI) investments and demand for productivity gains are expected to keep growth modest in the near-to-medium term.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 11:11 AM IST
TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, TechM, Sonata Software, R Systems shares: Check ratings, outlookAmong large-cap IT stocks, the brokerage has a 'HOLD' rating on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), with a target price of Rs 2,350.

IT services companies delivered modest revenue growth in the June quarter, with Tier-I firms reporting constant-currency (CC) growth ranging from a 1.2 per cent decline to 2.6 per cent sequential (quarter-on-quarter) growth, according to brokerage Systematix Institutional Equities.

The brokerage said client-specific headwinds, delayed deal ramp-ups and challenging macroeconomic factors weighed on growth. However, profitability remained resilient despite weak operating leverage and investments, supported by cost measures and currency tailwinds.

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Deal wins were mixed across both Tier-I and mid-cap IT companies, with demand skewed towards cost takeout, vendor consolidation and the setting up of global capability centres (GCCs).

Systematix said elevated artificial intelligence (AI) investments and demand for productivity gains are expected to keep growth modest in the near-to-medium term.

Among large-cap IT stocks, the brokerage has a 'HOLD' rating on Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), with a target price of Rs 2,350. It has also maintained a 'HOLD' rating on Infosys Ltd with a target price of Rs 1,150.

Wipro Ltd has a 'HOLD' rating with a target price of Rs 170, while HCLTechnologies Ltd also carries a 'HOLD' rating with a target price of Rs 1,180.

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Systematix has a more positive view on Tech Mahindra Ltd, assigning a 'BUY' rating with a target price of Rs 1,740.

Among the other IT stocks, Sonata Software Ltd has a 'SELL' rating with a target price of Rs 260, while R Systems International Ltd has a 'BUY' rating with a target price of Rs 300.

Separately, Systematix preferred Coforge in the mid-cap IT segment, citing market-share gains, capability building and healthy deal wins. The brokerage, however, did not assign a rating or target price to the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 11:11 AM IST
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