Uttar Pradesh lifts all COVID-19 restrictions as virus wanes

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government on Thursday announced its decision to lift all COVID-19-related restrictions as the coronavirus cases have slumped over the past few weeks in the state. The announcement comes almost a month after the UP government decided to lift the night curfew in the state.

On February 19, the UP government decided to lift the COVID-induced night curfew as the state witnessed a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases. The night curfew hours in the state were between 10.00 pm to 6.00 am, which was relaxed by an hour from February 13.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to end the night curfew was taken following the decline in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, with 2,539 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,01,477. The number of active cases has declined to 30,799, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll in the country has climbed to 5,16,132 with 60 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases constitute 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

In a span of 24 hours, 7,17,330 COVID-19 tests were conducted. India has so far tested over 78.12 crore (78,12,24,304) samples, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,24,54,546, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

