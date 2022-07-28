After crypto, now instant loan apps angle emerges in B.Tech student's alleged suicide

The latest revelations in the mysterious demise of Nishank Rathore, a 20-year-old BTech student from Madhya Pradesh, suggest that the youth was going through mental stress since he was unable to pay back lenders.

Police investigation found that Rathore had taken up several small loans from friends and instant loan apps, and he was unable to pay them back.

The police found out during its investigation of Rathore’s mobile phone that he had taken up the loans to meet his daily needs and to invest in the share markets.

The police reported after inquiring with his friends and family that despite his inability to pay the loans, he had not received any threats or intimations from the lenders.

The investigation also revealed the shop from where Rathore rented the Activa scooter which he rode to the tracks. This was not the first time he had rented a scooter from the same shop.

The police is investigating whether the instant loan apps secured access to his personal information via his mobile phone.

As previously reported by India Today, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The SIT is also exploring if there is a crypto trading angle to Rathore’s death, since he actively traded in cryptocurrencies, based on his Instagram profile.

Rathore’s laptop has been seized by the police and is undergoing forensic investigation.

Nishank Rathore, a 20-year-old engineering student from Madhya Pradesh, was found dead on a railway track in Raisen district on Monday, 25 July.