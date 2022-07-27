SIT to probe 'crypto angle' in 20-year-old B.Tech student's alleged suicide  

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the Special Investigative Team (SIT) investigating the demise of B. Tech student Nishank Rathore will check if there is any crypto trading angle to the youth's death.

Mishra told India Today that Rathore used to actively invest in cryptocurrencies and his family was also fully aware of this fact.

Rathore’s laptop has been seized by the police and is undergoing forensic investigation. Rathore's Instagram handle has stories that show crypto trading dashboard with details of investments and trends in crypto market.

The SIT constituting nine members would also investigate if Rathore possibly committed suicide due to loneliness following his mother’s death.

Rathore, a 20-year-old engineering student from Madhya Pradesh, was found dead on a railway track in Raisen district on Monday, 25 July. Mishra announced on Tuesday that an SIT would be constituted to investigate the matter.

The crypto markets are currently going through a slump. The global market cap is down at around $ 950 billion from $ 3 trillion, in just a matter of 8 months. Even the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin is trading at $ 20,000 levels, over 70 per cent down from its all-time high of $ 69,000 in November 2021.