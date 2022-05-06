Blood bath in crypto markets; Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano crash

Cryptocurrency markets bleed red in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 7.29 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.67 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by a whopping 8.04 per cent after breaking support levels and is trading at $36,492.

Ethereum also showed major downtrend and is at $ 2,746 after sliding down 6.82 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed no change in its value in the last 24 hours whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 percent uptrend.

The BNB token has gone down by 6.47 per cent.

Solana fell by a significant 10.27 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down by 6.09 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 11.46 per cent downtrend.

Terra LUNA is down by 6.92 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Terra USD is 0.10 per cent in green.

Overall, the major top tokens slid drastically down from their positions in the last 24 hours.

In other news, the US Patent and Trademark Office has received 2,191 metaverse-related applications since January 2022.

Moreover, the Luna Foundation has surpassed Tesla as the second largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

