Binance, Sequoia among many who funded Elon Musk’s Twitter buy-in

Latest filing from the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has shown that Elon Musk’s Twitter buy -in has been funded by international crypto exchange Binance, amongst several other prominent names.

The Changpeng Zhao-led Binance participated in Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, providing $500 million in funding. Other prominent names who participated in the deal were Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management, Qatar Holding, and many more.

Sequoia put in $800 million, while Fidelity put in $316,139,386, the SEC filing showed.

Investors like A.M. Management & Consulting, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Brookfield, Honeycomb Asset Management LP, Litani Ventures, etc. also participated.

The 18 investors, as per the SEC filling, and the amount they have invested in is shown below in the table.

Designed by Pragati Shrivastava

Last month, billionaire Elon Musk had bought the microblogging site for a whopping $44 billion, for $54.20 per share in an all cash deal.

This purchase price reflects a 38% premium above Twitter's stock price as of April 1, the last trading day before Musk announced his 9.3 stake in the firm.

Interestingly, Elon Musk had announced that once the transaction gets completed, Twitter would become a privately held company.

Also Read: And it’s done. Elon Musk now owns Twitter. - BusinessToda

Also Read: Dogecoin up 22% after Dogefather Elon Musk buys Twitter