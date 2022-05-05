Now in Delhi you can experience an art exhibition through NFTs

Techné Disruptors, an art exhibition displaying art in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs, is live in New Delhi at the India Habitat Centre till May 6, in conjunction with India Art Fair 2022.

The show is supported by the American Center and the Italian Embassy Cultural Center and features more than ten cutting edge, tech forward pioneers and digitally native artists from India and the Global South. The show is curated by cultural curator and producer Myna Mukherjee.

The show features work by world renowned artists like Raghava KK, Harshit Agrawal, Rochelle Nembhard, Gemma Shepherd, Seema Kohli, Adil B. Khan, Minne Atairu, Babak Haghi, Dr. Mandakini Devi, Nandita Kumar, Satadru Sovan and Shilo Shiv Suleman + The Fearless Collective.

Artist- Harshit Agrawal

The curator told Business Today, “Techné Disruptors features works imagined with the most future-forward technologies of our times, including Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, holographs, and a brand-new minted collection of Global South NFTs.”

She further goes on to explain that the show has themes of urbanism, postcolonial art, futurism, etc. She said, “This show has been conceived through the lens of urbanism in the Global South countries, Indian futurism and cultural perpetuity, post-colonial art, the Anthropocene as global discourse, indigenous technologies, and future forward aesthetics.”

Artist- Adil Khan

Mukerjee explained that the art displayed in the exhibition touches each aspect of our modern existence. She explained by saying, “The works in Techné Disruptors question the past, the present, and the social spaces we navigate in our daily lives, the private, the public, the inner, the market, and the imaginary.”

When asked what she thinks of the artwork that is displayed, Mukerjee said, “They (the artwork) upends political narratives around gender, feminism, art as resistance, environmental rights, and freedom and access, as well as subverting notions of identity, contesting social norms, critiquing consumer culture, and imagining dystopian alternate realities. Collectively these works interrupt expectations and unsettle conventions, inviting visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the ways in which artists challenge norms and push boundaries through disruptive actions.”

