BollyCoin to launch 'Dabangg' NFT collection

BollyCoin, a platform aiming at bringing Bollywood into web3, is set to unfurl its profile picture (PFP) NFT collection. The platform wants this Bollywood-based NFT collection to serve as an entry point to all kinds of Bollywood experiences, events, and wearables inside the metaverse.

The upcoming NFT offering will be a limited supply PFP (Profile Picture) collection inspired by Chulbul Pandey, where each NFT holder will be periodically airdropped official ‘Dabangg’ wearables compatible with Decentraland and Sandbox.

NFT-holders could either get accessories, outfits or entire skins, depending on the NFT they bag. BollyCoin has partnered with the famed Cope Studio, which was recently acquired by Polygon to create cutting edge NFTs.

Moreover, the NFT holders will also get exclusive access to special Bollywood virtual events in the Metaverse.

BollyCoin is a community-driven platform aiming at integrating Bollywood with Web3. The native token of the platform, BollyCoin is listed on the decentralised exchanges like UniSwap and QuickSwap.

