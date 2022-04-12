Coinbase announces Bored Ape Yacht Club movie trilogy

The Bored Ape Yacht Club, the most valuable Non-Fungible Token collectible to date, is getting its own film trilogy, courtesy of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

The exchange announced that the first of the three instalments of the animated short film series, named "The Degen Trilogy," will premiere in June at NFT.NYC, including plot contributions from both apes and non-apes in the NFT community.

Moreover, owners of the Bored Apes Yacht Club NFT are welcome to submit their apes for consideration as characters in the trilogy, along with fictional character descriptions that will be examined by the casting director.

Coinbase also announced that after the release, the movies would be “wallet-gated” on the Coinbase website. Which means users would have to create a Coinbase wallet before being able watch the movie.

It is noteworthy to mention that Yuga Labs, the creator of the NFT collectible series, is not directly involved with the film’s production.

Previously the NFT collectible was in the news when it launched its native token, ApeCoin. The token was listed on Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Huobi, OKX, and Kraken. Interestingly, the token fell over 80 per cent in value after being listed.

This is not the first time the apes from the Bored Ape Yacht Club will be featured out of the BAYC ecosystem. Universal Music Group (UMG) is assembling a band around the recently acquired Bored Ape NFT. Also, on April 9, a California-based BAYC-themed restaurant debuted, which accepts ApeCoin, the native token of the BAYC ecosystem, as a payment option.