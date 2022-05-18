Comic Con India enters metaverse with The Non-Fungible League

Comic Con India, the Indian arm of the popular comic and movie convention Comic Con, is entering the metaverse with a digital collectible series: ‘The Non-Fungible League.’

Comic Con India announced in a release on Wednesday that they would be launching ‘The Non-Fungible League,’ an Ethereum blockchain limited-edition digital collectible series.

The artwork for the digital collectible is created by Abhijeet Kini, an award-winning comics illustrator, and animator. It would feature ‘The Non-Fungible Man’, a superhero of the Web3 times.

Sharing a glimpse of what’s in store, Karan Kalra, Director, Comic Con India, commented, “The metaverse and the burgeoning world of Web3 is the next big thing, therefore we wanted to create a collection that bridged the gap between web3 and pop-culture. The plan is to create long-term value for all those signing for our league.”

Adding to this, Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India, said, “Our aim is to generate value for collectors joining our league, with tentatively multiple character drops in the future, development of this IP into animation, comics and of course hosting our events in the metaverse. The key is long-term value. And we hope the burgeoning community of NFT collectors and pop-culture fans will trust us like they have in the past with our other venture.”

