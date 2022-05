Terra Luna, the headlining cryptocurrency, is down 100 per cent, data from CoinGecko shows. And on top of that, cryptocurrency exchanges have also started de-listing this token amid its metiritic crash. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap announced on Twitter that they have temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals on Terra network.

Deposits and withdrawals on Terra Network $LUNA temporarily suspended. — Binance (@binance) May 13, 2022

Crypto.com, another top exchange also suspended Luna because of the volatility in the cryptocurrency.

Due to extreme market conditions affecting LUNA, MIR, and ANC, these tokens have been suspended within the Crypto.com App and Exchange.



— Crypto.com (@cryptocom) May 13, 2022

Moreover, CoinDCX, the cryptocurrency exchange operating in India has also de-listed Terra Luna due to the chaos amid investors. Another Indian crypto exchange, WazirX has also de-listed Terra Luna.