Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to launch his NFT collection

Fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to launch his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with the world’s first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform Rario. These NFTs will exclusively be available on Rario. The fast bowler’s fans will be able to treasure some of their favourite cricketer’s most cherished moments in the form of NFTs.



Kumar came into prominence as a young cricketing prodigy who dismissed the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar for his first-ever duck in domestic world-class cricket. Some of these moments include – making it to the Lord’s honors board after finishing the 2014 test series in England as the highest wicket-taker, playing a pivotal role in ensuring Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL win in 2016 by taking 23 wickets and winning two purple caps in IPL consecutively in 2016 and 2017 respectively.



“As a child, I used to play the game wherever I could, be it at home, on the streets, or at the local park with my friends and we used to collect cards of our favourite cricketers. Having represented my country at home and overseas, I feel delighted that some of my most cherished moments on the field can now be collected and treasured as NFTs by cricket fans. I am really excited to be joining some of my counterparts, colleagues, and closest friends from the cricketing space like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan into this new and exciting world of cutting edge technology by joining Rario to launch my exclusive NFTs,” Bhuvneshwar said on the release of his NFT collection.



Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa noted, “Just as he would be spearheading the pace attack for Hyderabad, he will also be a pick up for anyone looking to build a formidable bowling line up in the Rarioverse. I look forward to having him on board as an ambassador along with the other hall-of-famers at Rario, and I think I have the pace attack sorted for my metaverse cricket team!”



Kumar, however, is not the only cricketer to launch his NFT collection. He has joined the league of cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Gawaskar, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Shafali Varma, M Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Quinton de Kock.

Also read: Asia’s first metaverse wedding: Bride, groom's NFTs drop on GuardianLink

Also read: ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ singer Sahdev Dirdo rolls out his NFTs; here's what's on offer

Also read: Former cricketer Sehwag joins NFT bandwagon; signs up with Rario