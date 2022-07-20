Crypto markets continue on recovery curve; Bitcoin at $23,000

The recovery in crypto markets continues despite negative global cues. The global cryptocurrency market cap is at $ 1.05 trillion as of 6:30 AM IST after rising 1.02 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 3.20 per cent, and is trading at $23,091. Ethereum fell by 2.70 per cent and is trading at $1,521.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 per cent positive change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.02 per cent downtrend in its value and is trading at $0.9998.

The BNB token has gone up by 1.55 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 1.43 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.15 per cent negative change and is trading at $0.9992.

The ADA token showed a recovery of 4.26 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Solana slipped by a mere 0.61 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 1.37 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the eleventh spot and showed a downside of 2.95 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at $0.999 and showed 0.08 per cent negative change in its value.

Polygon's MATIC was trading at the thirteenth spot after falling 2.97 per cent.

AVAX token of Avalanche showed an upside of 6.34 per cent.

Memecoin Shiba Inu rose 2.12 per cent.

Overall, the majority top crypto tokens have witnessed a significant uptrend over the last 24 hours.

MetaDoctor went up around 2,900 per cent. Space Mine rose over 300 per cent. Martin Shkreli Inu and Pige Inu are up over 200 per cent. Nerve Network witnessed a 176 per cent uptrend.

Electric Vehicle Direct Currency crashed over 99 per cent. Loop X Network and Bitsubishi slid over 90 per cent. 73 per cent. Farm Poly and Metaverse Pay crashed over 50 per cent.

