Crypto markets continue upward movement; Bitcoin over $42,000

Cryptocurrency markets have continued going up in the last 24 hours. The global market cap rose by 1.21 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.95 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 0.87 per cent and is trading at $42,840. Ethereum is up by 1.29 per cent and is trading at $3,024.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin is down by 0.03 per cent.

The BNB token has also risen and is currently up by 0.88 per cent.

XRP Ripple is down by 0.20 per cent.

Terra LUNA rose by 1.28 per cent in the last 24 hours. The ADA token is up by a whopping 11.67 per cent.

Solana is up by 3.85 per cent. Avalanche is down by 0.26 per cent.

ARC token was the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours. The token went up by a massive 327 per cent. Adalend and Integral token each went up by over 140 per cent.

Metakings was the biggest loser of the day. The token went down by over 99 per cent. Spook Inu again made it to the Biggest Losers list by falling over 98 per cent. Shiba Toby, Simp Token each went down by over 90 per cent.