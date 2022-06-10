Crypto markets in red again; BTC at $29,000; when to expect recovery

Cryptocurrency markets have slipped down over the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.23 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 0.68 per cent and is trading at $29,992.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $ 1,784 after sliding down 0.50 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 positive change in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.03 per cent downtrend and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token rose and is now up by 0.58 per cent.

Solana rose by a significant 3.55 per cent.

XRP Ripple is also down. It fell by 0.22 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 1.11 per cent downtrend.

Dogecoin slipped by 0.40 per cent.

Overall, the major top tokens slid down from their positions over the last 24 hours.

More in crypto news

. Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins has adopted his own ENS. Hopkins added ".eth" to his twitter handle.

. Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z have announced plans to fund a Bitcoin academy in Brooklyn, New York.

. Law firm Holland & Knight has become the world's first to send a temporary restraining order to a defendant via NFT.

. According to a survey by Deloitte, 93 per cent of businesses accepting cryptocurrency have reported customer base growth.