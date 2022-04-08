Crypto markets recover, global m-cap over $2 trillion

Cryptocurrency markets have recovered in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is down up 1.75 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $2.02 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down up by 0.95 per cent and is trading at $43,614. Ethereum rose by 2.08 per cent and is trading at $3,250.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent upward movement in its value in the last 24 hours. Whereas the USDC stablecoin rose by 0.07 per cent.

The BNB token has gone up 4.32 per cent.

XRP Ripple is up by 3.11 per cent. The ADA token showed 3.81 per cent growth.

Terra LUNA is down by 1.93 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by a whooping 7.29 per cent. Avalanche is also significantly up. The token showed a 7.09 percent uptrend.

Walmart, McDonald's, Starbucks and Chipotle announced that all their outlets would accept Bitcoin via the Lightning Network. This step is seen by experts as a nudge towards wider adoption of Bitcoin as a reliable medium of exchange.