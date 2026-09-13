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BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi warns against turning critical supply chains into geopolitical tools 

BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi warns against turning critical supply chains into geopolitical tools 

The PM’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened global trade friction, particularly surrounding rare-earth elements, permanent magnets, and critical raw materials vital for electric vehicles, green energy infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, and defense systems.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 13, 2026 1:20 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi warns against turning critical supply chains into geopolitical tools BRICS 2026: The Prime Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened global trade friction.

BRICS Summit 2026: Warning that geopolitical manipulation of key industrial inputs threatens global economic stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned world leaders that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could severely derail shared economic progress.

Delivering his address on Day 2 of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 in the presence of key global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi emphasised the imperative of safeguarding vital supply chains from market distortion, export curbs, and political coercion.

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"The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can create hurdles for common growth. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology and the resilience of supply chains," Modi said, highlighting supply chain security as an indispensable pillar of future economic resilience.

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The Prime Minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened global trade friction, particularly surrounding rare-earth elements, permanent magnets, and critical raw materials vital for electric vehicles, green energy infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, and defense systems.

India has actively pushed to diversify its sourcing networks to insulate domestic industries from concentrated processing capabilities and unilateral export restrictions abroad.

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Addressing the Summit under India’s BRICS chairmanship — centered on the theme of Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability — Modi outlined key mechanisms launched by India to fortify regional and cross-border trade architecture.

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He pointed to new institutional networks, including the BRICS Incubator Network, the BRICS MSME Portal, and the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund, intended to directly link small businesses and tech firms across member nations with global financing and talent.

Turning to emerging technologies, the Prime Minister advocated for equitable global governance frameworks surrounding Artificial Intelligence, asserting that digital advancement must serve to expand human potential rather than create new economic divides.

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"Working on the mantra of 'AI for All', India is deploying technology across agriculture, health, education, and governance," Modi said, urging the international community to balance rapid innovation with ethical guardrails and safety principles.

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The remarks follow crucial high-level bilateral discussions held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit between Modi and President Xi, where both leaders agreed on the necessity of addressing structural trade imbalances, reducing market-access barriers, and mitigating supply-chain vulnerabilities to sustain broader economic stability.

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Published on: Sep 13, 2026 12:08 PM IST
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