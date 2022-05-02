Crypto markets see steady growth; Warren Buffett dismisses Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency markets have shown slight uptrend in the last 24 hours. The global market cap is up by 1.57 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.74 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.28 per cent is trading below the $40,000 mark at $38,476. Ethereum rose by 2.19 per cent and is trading at $2,834.

The USDT Tether showed no change in the last 24 hours in its value. The USDC stablecoins showed 0.05 per cent uptrend in its value.

The BNB token has gone up by 0.56 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 3.74 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed 1.96 per cent uptrend.

Terra LUNA is up by a significant 4.58 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana rose by 3.18 per cent.

Terra USD is at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 0.13 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ace investor Warren Buffett dismissed Bitcoin at the recent Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. He said that he would not buy the whole supply of the cryptocurrency even at $25.

Moreover his partner, Charlie Munger also ridiculed the most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap by saying that Bitcoin is "stupid, evil and will likely go to zero."

Furthermore, JP Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan recently said that he doesn't particularly like investing in crypto but defends people's right to do it.